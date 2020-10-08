Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,500 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SSR Mining were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

