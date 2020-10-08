Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,941,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 272,366 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

