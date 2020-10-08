Optimum Investment Advisors Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

