Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novavax were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $7,097,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.40. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.