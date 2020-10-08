Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 417.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

