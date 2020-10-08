Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 81,865 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,216,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

