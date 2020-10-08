Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $64,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

