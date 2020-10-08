Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

