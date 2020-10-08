Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TriState Capital by 190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $14.67 on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $438.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.