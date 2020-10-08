Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $207,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,496,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,099,000 after acquiring an additional 259,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 105.4% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 193,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

C opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

