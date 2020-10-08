Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

FNDB opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

