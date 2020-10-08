Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 451 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $84.57 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

