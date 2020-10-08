Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,063 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 173.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

