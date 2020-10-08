iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,781,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 330,935 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2,188.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 246,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

