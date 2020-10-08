Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

