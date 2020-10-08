Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.25 and its 200 day moving average is $289.50. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.01 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

