Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after buying an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after buying an additional 544,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,865,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

