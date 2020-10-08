Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

