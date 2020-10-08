Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $290,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,706,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,927,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

