Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 8,815 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 249,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 190,804 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

