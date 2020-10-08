Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

OTIS stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

