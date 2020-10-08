Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 230.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 113.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $981.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,031.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $956.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

