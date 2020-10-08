iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1,704.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $207.00 on Thursday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.17.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

