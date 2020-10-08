First Hawaiian Bank Has $768,000 Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 84,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 825,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $82.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

