Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

