Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

