First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. DA Davidson increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.08.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $325.38 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,178 shares of company stock worth $7,759,992 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

