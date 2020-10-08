First Hawaiian Bank Sells 193 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after buying an additional 1,796,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 326,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 310,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 77.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 108,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

