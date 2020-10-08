Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

Shares of ZBH opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

