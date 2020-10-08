Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

