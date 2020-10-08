Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

