Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 17,253 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 462.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 76.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

