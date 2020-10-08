Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $17,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,152.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,607 shares of company stock valued at $32,077,122. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,788,000 after buying an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

