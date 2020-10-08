First Hawaiian Bank Has $932,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.