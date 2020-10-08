First Hawaiian Bank Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $623.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $640.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

