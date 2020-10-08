Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 16,145 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 315,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 1.25. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

