Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 643 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.32 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70.

