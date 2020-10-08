First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $148.13 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

