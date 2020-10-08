First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

