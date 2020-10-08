First Hawaiian Bank Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,809,000 after purchasing an additional 278,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

