First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,854 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.