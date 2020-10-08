iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.71 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

