First Hawaiian Bank Sells 193 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after purchasing an additional 387,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

