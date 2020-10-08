First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

