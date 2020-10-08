First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 792 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

COP stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.