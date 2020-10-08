First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,518 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,825,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,785,000 after buying an additional 296,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

