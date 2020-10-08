Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $6,900,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

