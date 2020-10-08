First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $106.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.