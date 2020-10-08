Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

