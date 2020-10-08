SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 265,559 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,724,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $118.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

